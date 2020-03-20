tech2 News Staff

To minimise the effect of coronavirus in India, people are advised to stay indoors until absolutely necessary. At a time like this, people will need the internet to keep in touch with their loved ones, to be updated about the current affairs and, of course, to keep themselves entertained. Work from home is also highly advised at these times which demands better data connectivity at homes. Reliance Jio has upgraded a few of its affordable data plans to give more data and more talk-time minutes to users.

Reliance Jio has renewed its benefits of 4G data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 plans for the subscribers. They will get 800 MB, 2 GB, 6 GB, and 12 GB high-speed data respectively. The subscribers will also get 75, 200,500 and 1,000 minutes of outgoing talk-time to any non-Jio network from all across the country.

To be more precise, Rs 11 plan used to give 400 MP data, now it has doubled and you will get 800 MB 4G data. Rs 21 plan is now offering 2 GB, up by 1 GB from previous offering. Rs 51 plan has also got the data bump and will give 6 GB RAM instead of 3 GB. The Rs 101 plan previously offered 6 GB but will now give 12 GB data.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

