tech2 News Staff

If you are a Reliance Jio user, then the New Years is ringing on a very good note for you. Jio has announced a 'Happy New Year offer', wherein customers who recharge their phones with the Rs 399 pack, will get a 100 percent cashback.

The Rs 399 pack is one of the most popular ones offered by Reliance Jio.

The Rs 399 offer by Reliance Jio gives you 126 GB of data for a validity of 84 days. Which means it offers 42 GB per month on average. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free per day. The daily FUP limit is 1.5GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps.

But here, the Happy New Year offer has a caveat.

This cashback that you will get (of Rs 399), will be given to you in form of an AJIO coupon. AJIO is Reliance's retail website. To see the coupon, once you have done the recharge, you can check it on your MyJio app, under the MyCoupons section.

Also note, the coupon credited can be redeemed on AJIO App and website on minimum cart value of Rs 1,000. If there is any item that you purchase on AJIO, which is already on an offer, you will still be able to apply the coupon over and above that.

The offer is applicable for existing as well as new Jio users. The offer is live starting today, which 28 December 2018, and will only be available till 31 January 2019.

We should also mention, that the coupons that you get under the Jio Happy New Year offer will be redeemable only till 15 March 2019.