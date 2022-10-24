FP Staff

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited or Jio as it is known simply among consumers, has introduced 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in high-footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, etc. The telecom giant started their JioTrue5G powered WiFi services in the temple town of Nathdwara, Rajsamand in Rajasthan on 22 October.

On October 1, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio, the nation’s biggest telecom firm, will expand 5G services to every part of the country by December 2023.

Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani launched Jio 5G services in Nathdwara, and put out a statement saying, “With blessings of Shrinathji, with Jio True5G service, 5G-powered WiFi services are beginning in Nathdwara today. 5G is for everyone. So, it’s our effort that 5G services begin in every corner of India & Jio Tru 5G service begin at the earliest.”

5G data speeds in India are expected to be about 10 times faster than those of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, and sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture and disaster monitoring.

The 5G services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Jio promises to do that by December 2023 and Bharti Airtel by March 2024.

Akash Ambani added that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

While Jio users will get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service.

Under the Jio True5G Welcome Offer, customers with invitation only will get access to 5G service during the beta trial and be able to access unlimited data up to 1 gigabit per second.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 28.1% increase in quarterly profit. Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at ₹4,518 crore.

The company recorded revenue of Rs 22,521 crore for the quarter under review, up 20% from a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased by 3%. Performance was driven by higher net customer additions and an increase in average revenue per user, the report added.

Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 42 crore customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement.

Reliance snapped up airwaves worth Rs 90,000 crore ($11 billion) in a Rs 1.56 lakh crore ($19 billion) 5G spectrum auction in August and had launched 5G services in select cities. It is also working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone.