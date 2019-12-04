tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio has announced new all-in-one prepaid tariff plans, which start at Rs 199 and range up to Rs 2,199. These plans are scheduled to come into effect by 6 December.

Jio says that the new plans will provide up to 300 percent more benefits to the Jio consumers compared to the previous all-in-one plans. Additionally, the telecom operator says that the competitors plans will be 15 to 25 percent more expensive than the new Jio plans. Earlier this week, Airtel and Vodafone also announced their hiked tariff plans.

Under the new tariffs, Jio has announced four plans that will offer 1.5 GB data per data. These plans start at Rs 199 that will have a validity of one month and a 1,000-min FUP to non-Jio mobile numbers. The second plan that offers a validity of two months, is priced at Rs 399 and comes with a 2,000-minute FUP to non-Jio mobile numbers.

Then there is a Rs 555 plan with three-month validity and a 3,000-minute FUP to non-Jio numbers. The costliest plan in this comes with a year-long validity, which is priced at Rs 2,199 and a 12-minute FUP to non-Jio mobile number.

For all the above-mentioned plans, Jio to Jio calls are unlimited. Also, do note, while the one-month validity stands for 28 days, the 12-month validity in the Rs 2,199 plan will be available for 365 days.

Under each of these validity periods, there are a few other plans with higher daily data. For instance, with one-month validity, you can get 2 GB data per day for Rs 249 and 3 GB data per day for Rs 349. Similarly, in two-month validity there is Rs 444 plan with 2 GB daily data. For three-months validity, in Rs 599, you can get 2 GB daily data.

There are also three "Affordable plans" announced, wherein, in Rs 129 you can get 2 GB total data, 1000-min FUP to non-Jio mobile numbers with a validity of 28 days. There is also a Rs 329 plan, which offers 6 GB data for a validity of 84 days, and 3,000-minute FUP to non-Jio mobile number. And for people looking at longer validity packs, there is one priced at Rs 1,299, which offers a total of 24 GB data, 12,000-minute FUP to non-Jio numbers, and a validity of 365 days.

Along with all the above mentioned plans, Jio users will also get free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioHealthClub.

Essentially, here, Jio has raised the price of Rs 153 plan to Rs 199; Rs 198 plan to Rs 249; Rs 299 plan to Rs 349; Rs 349 plan to Rs 399; Rs 448 to Rs 599; Rs 1,699 plan to Rs 2199, and Rs 98 plan to Rs 129.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.