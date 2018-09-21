Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 September, 2018 21:05 IST

Reliance Jio announces partnership with Star India to stream Indian cricket matches

JioTV and Hotstar users in India would be able to view all televised India-cricket matches.

Reliance Jio on 21 September announced a five-year partnership with Star India to stream cricket matches featuring India.

Under the tie-up, JioTV and Hotstar users in India would be able to view all televised India-cricket matches, a Reliance Jio statement said.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Along with international matches, the partnership would also cover the "premier domestic competitions of the BCCI", the statement said.

Commenting on the tie-up, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said: "Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content."

"With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users," he added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


