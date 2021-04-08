tech2 News Staff

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to kick off on 9 April. Ahead of the tournament, Reliance Jio has announced four new postpaid plans for the Disney+ Hotstar users. All the new JioPostpaid Plus plans offer one year of Disney+ Hostar VIP subscription. The newly announced plans range from Rs 401 to Rs 2,599. The Rs 401 plan offers 3 GB daily data and 6 GB additional data. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 598 plan offers 2 GB daily data and a validity of 56 days. The Rs 777 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 1.5 GB daily data and additional 5 GB data. The Rs 2,599 plan offers a validity of 365 days, 2 GB daily data and additional 10 GB data. Notably, all these four plans come with unlimited voice calls.

Jio has also launched a new Jio Cricket app for Jio phone users where they can watch score updates, take part in quizzes and win prizes.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost