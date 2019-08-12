Anirudh Regidi

At the Reliance AGM held earlier today, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a long-term partnership with Microsoft. The partnership brings enterprise users access to Microsoft’s cloud-based software and hardware infrastructure via the JioFiber network.

Paired with JioFiber, these services will be offered for free to budding startups, and at a tenth of the average market price to everyone else, stated Ambani. SMBs would normally pay Rs 15,000 - 20,000 for services that Jio is offering from Rs 1,500 onwards. Larger businesses can customise a plan to suit their needs.

Jio will even invest in startups that attract its attention.

Microsoft will complement Jio’s fiber network with Azure powered data centres and cloud infrastructure. Ambani says that this partnership will allow India to build native, cloud-based applications that are designed and built for Indians and Indian businesses.

“All Indian businesses now have the capacity to accelerate their digital transformations and become globally competitive,” said Ambani.

Our partnership with Jio will bring the power of Azure, Azure AI and Office 365 to millions of businesses in India – helping them innovate and grow. https://t.co/9EYYwPZvX2 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 12, 2019

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

