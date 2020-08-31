Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
Reliance Jio announces JioFiber tariff plans with '30-day free trial': All you need to know

The Rs 399 plan offers 30 Mbps speed with unlimited voice calls and OTT apps subscription for a month.


tech2 News StaffAug 31, 2020 15:17:43 IST

Reliance Jio has introduced four new JioFiber tariff plans at a starting price of Rs 399 per month. The company has also announced that all new users (activating from 1 September) will get a "no-condition 30-day free trial". Under this trial, users will get 150 Mbps internet speed, 4K set top box with access to 10 paid OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hotstar. If the users do not like the service, it will be removed, no questions asked. Users who have onboarded between 15-31 August will also be able to get this 30-day trial.

The Rs 399 plan offers 30 Mbps speed with unlimited voice calls and OTT apps subscription for a month. Rs 699 plan includes 100 Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls and OTT apps subscription for a month. The Rs 999 tariff plan offers 150 Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls and subscription for 11 OTT apps worth Rs 1,000. The most expensive monthly plan is of Rs 1,499, it offers 300 Mbps speed, 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 and unlimited voice calls.


In addition to all this, all these users will also get access to JioTV Plus, JioMeet and JioGames apps as well.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

