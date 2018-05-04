Jio on Friday introduced 'Digital Champions', a five-week student learning programme aimed at empowering today's youth with the knowledge of leveraging digital technologies for businesses in the digital age, according to industry sources.

The programme aims to share knowledge about digital solutions with the youth of the nation, build them as digital champions and contribute to their development.

Jio, under the Digital Champions Programme, will organise four batches across the country, with the first batch starting this summer from 21 May. Each internship will last 5 weeks and undergraduates can choose from over 800 cities and towns to enrol in the batch of their choice.

Over the course of this programme, students will learn about digital technologies and how digital can positively impact small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the future.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost