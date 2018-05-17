Reliance Jio Infocomm and Screenz have partnered to provide an entertainment-based interactive platform for gamification.

Like Jio Cricket Play Along and Jio Kaun Banega Crorepati Play Along, Reliance Jio's partnership with Screenz would enable broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content. This partnership comes after the JioInteract — an artificial intelligence-based brand engagement platform. According to Reliance Jio, this platform would give broadcasters the chance to advertise and keep their audiences engaged.

The features in this platform include: First, real-time two-way conversation between broadcasters and viewers with the help of quizzes, polls, and votes, during a TV show. Second is the content management system or the CMS, which would enable broadcasters to design, create and launch so that an interactive engagement is created.

This platform works on Android, iOS, and JioPhone's Kai-OS. It will support social media platforms such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and others.

For feedback purposes, this platform will include data reporting where a separate profile would be created for each user. This would enable targeted advertising. When the Jio Cricket Play Along was introduced, it has enrolled 65 million users.

Reliance Jio and Screenz intend to make television viewing interactive and engaging for the audience.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.