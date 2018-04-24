After the Apple Watch 3 was officially launched late last year, the GPS + Cellular variant will now finally be making its way to the Indian market. In a recent announcement, Airtel has revealed that it will be selling the Watch Series 3 starting 11 May, 2018.

As announced, the pre-registration for the Apple Watch Series 3 will begin from 4 May 2018, and the sale will commence on 11 May. You can register for the Watch by heading to the Airtel website. Additionally, Airtel also says that to get customers started, it will be rolling out some special introductory cellular trials.

Other than Airtel, Reliance Jio too will be selling the Watch 3. Reliance Jio announced the same dates, that is, the pre-registrations kicking off on 4 May, and the sale starting on 11 May. The Watch Series 3 will be available on Jio.com, Reliance Digital and Jio Store.

Additionally, Jio revealed that users will also have the option to get a priority home delivery, including an option of Mobile Number Portability, and setup for Reliance Jio valued customers.

Considering that these cellular connections for the Watch Series 3 will essentially just double up and work for both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, there will be no additional charges for the connectivity.

Further, while Airtel is only extending the service for postpaid users, Reliance Jio is offering it for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

In order to activate cellular connectivity on the Watch Series 3, users must update the device to watchOS 4.2 and the iPhone to iOS 11.3. Once up to date, head to iPhone Settings > General > About and then just follow the prompt to update the carrier.

The Apple Watch Series 3 itself is already available to purchase on Amazon India, priced at Rs 28,889. However, purchasing from the network provider itself saves the hassle of getting a cellular connection separately. The additional introductory offers are also a benefit.

