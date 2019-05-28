Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
Reliance Jio added 2.50 lakh subscribers in March to its Punjab circle, reveals TRAI

Reliance Jio, in January, became the largest telecom service provider in Punjab, as per TRAI data.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 10:43:50 IST

Telecom operator Reliance Jio added over 2.50 lakh subscribers in March in Punjab circle, an official said on Monday.

"Reliance Jio continued to remain the market leader in Punjab with highest customer base of 1.20 crore, adding more than 2.50 lakh subscribers in March 2019 as per the latest telecom subscription data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)," a Reliance Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“A key factor contributing to Jio's rapid growth in Punjab is its robust and largest 4G network. Another significant reason for Jio's market leadership in Punjab is its overwhelming acceptance among youth.

Reliance Jio added 2.50 lakh subscribers in March to its Punjab circle, reveals TRAI

A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit in Mumbai. Reuters

"Today, almost all the leading institutes, colleges, universities, hotels, hospitals, malls and other commercial establishments have chosen Jio as their preferred digital partner,” spokesperson further said.

In January this year, Jio became the largest telecom service provider in Punjab within a short span of two-and-a-half years of its commercial launch.

It covers all 22 districts of Punjab, in addition to UT Chandigarh and Panchkula (Haryana).

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

