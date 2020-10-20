21:29 (IST)
India among a handful of countries to achieves 1 Gbps speed
Currently only a handful of countries, including USA, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to offer 1GBPS speeds to 5G customers.
tech2 News StaffOct 20, 2020 21:27:28 IST
The plans for 'homegrown 5G' were first announced by Jio at Reliance Industries Limited's AGM 2020.
21:29 (IST)
India among a handful of countries to achieves 1 Gbps speed
Currently only a handful of countries, including USA, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to offer 1GBPS speeds to 5G customers.
21:29 (IST)
Jio Platform and Qualcomm successfully test 5G solutions
Jio and Qualcomm have announced that they were working together to develop indigenous 5G solutions and network infrastructure for India. Qualcomm Technologies and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution and the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform.
20:33 (IST)
Jio subscribers in India
In July, Reliance Jio added 35.54 lakh subscribers, while Vi (Vodafone Idea) lost 37.26 lakh subscribers, according to data released by telecom regulator TRAI. Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, added 32.6 lakh subscribers, BSNL 3.88 lakh subscribers, and MTLN lost 5,457 subscribers.
20:26 (IST)
Jio Platforms
Jio Platforms, with over 20 startup partners, has built capabilities in technologies such as 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain.
20:13 (IST)
5G connectivity in India
Currently, India does not have 5G services and the government has not still allocated spectrum to telecom operators for running field trials aimed at promoting domestic ecosystem for 5G.
19:53 (IST)
Reliance Jio crosses over 40 crores subscribers
Last week, Reliance Jio became the first telecom operator in the country to have over 40 crores total subscriber, as per a report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
19:48 (IST)
Reliance Jio-Google investment
Earlier this year, Google invested Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, and said Jio will partner with the US tech giant to build an Android-based smartphone operating system.
19:42 (IST)
Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a 5G smartphone priced under Rs 5,000
Reliance Jio is planning to launch a 5G smartphone for less than Rs 5,000 and gradually reduce the price to Rs 2,500-3,000 a unit in India, as per a recent PTI report.
19:35 (IST)
What to expect from today's announcement?
The announcement today is expected to be an extension of the RIL AGM 2020, where Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the plans for 'homegrown 5G' network in India. At the event, Ambani revealed that Jio has developed a 5G solution from scratch and that it will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment in 2021.
Today, we are expecting to learn more about Jio's rollout plan for the 5G network in the country.
19:05 (IST)
Reliance Jio is expected to make an announcement around 5G rollout today!
Follow us for all the updates from the announcement.
Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make an announcement in India today at 8 pm IST. Ambani is expected to unveil Jio's 5G rollout plan in India. The plans for 'homegrown 5G' were first announced by Jio at Reliance Industries Limited's AGM 2020. At the event, Ambani had announced that Jio has developed a 5G solution from scratch and that it will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment in 2021.
At the AGM 2020 on 15 July, Mukesh Ambani said:
"TODAY, Friends, I have great pride in announcing… That Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India… using 100 percent home-grown technologies and solutions. This Made-in-India 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available… and can be ready for field deployment next year. And because of Jio's converged, all-IP network architecture… we can easily upgrade our 4G network to 5G. Once Jio's 5G solution is proven at India-scale, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service. I dedicate Jio's 5G solution to our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's highly motivating vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Jio's global-scale 4G and fibre network is powered by several core software technologies and components. "It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier — 5G," he said.
Ambani also announced that in the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments.
"We have fully kickstarted five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio's enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio's Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," he noted.
