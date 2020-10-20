Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make an announcement in India today at 8 pm IST. Ambani is expected to unveil Jio's 5G rollout plan in India. The plans for 'homegrown 5G' were first announced by Jio at Reliance Industries Limited's AGM 2020. At the event, Ambani had announced that Jio has developed a 5G solution from scratch and that it will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment in 2021.

At the AGM 2020 on 15 July, Mukesh Ambani said:

"TODAY, Friends, I have great pride in announcing… That Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India… using 100 percent home-grown technologies and solutions. This Made-in-India 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available… and can be ready for field deployment next year. And because of Jio's converged, all-IP network architecture… we can easily upgrade our 4G network to 5G. Once Jio's 5G solution is proven at India-scale, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service. I dedicate Jio's 5G solution to our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's highly motivating vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Jio's global-scale 4G and fibre network is powered by several core software technologies and components. "It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier — 5G," he said.

Ambani also announced that in the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments.

"We have fully kickstarted five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio's enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio's Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," he noted.

