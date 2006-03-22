Reliance Infocomm has introduced R World in Hindi with menu and navigation that users can change "on the fly".

This is potentially targeted at the segment of customers, who are comfortable with Hindi and Reliance chooses to tout it as the world's first attempt at providing mobile data offerings in more than one language - all on the same handset. The Hindi option comes at no additional charge to the users and requires no handset change or upgrades or a visit to a WebWorld or a WebWorld Express.

The software platform that drives R World has been made ready to handle all major Indian languages starting with Hindi and the company intends to make R World available in other regional languages as well. Reliance says that what is significant in this initiative is that customers can use Hindi R World even on the handsets that the company first introduced.

In preparation to localize R World in different Indian languages, Reliance is providing text based News in eight regional languages and some mobile games in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.