Press Trust of India

Reliance Industries has acquired 5.56 percent equity stake in technology startup Vakt Holdings Ltd, UK, for $5 million (approx Rs 35 crore).

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has acquired the equity stake in VHL, a closely held startup entity which is expected to run its energy-focused blockchain startup early next year.

VHL is a consortium of leading global energy majors, commodity traders and banks with a vision to digitise the global commodities trading industry, creating a secure, trusted ecosystem, powered by blockchain.

"The strategic investment accelerates Reliance's digital journey, through active participation in an emerging and evolving, yet promising, blockchain enabled technology solution for energy markets," the company said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.