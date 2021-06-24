tech2 News Staff

At the Reliance AGM 2021, company chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed Jio's partnership with Google to develop an 'ultra-affordable 5G smartphone' called JioPhone Next. The smartphone has been co-developed by Jio and Google and will feature an optimised version of Android OS and a new 5G collaboration powered by Google Cloud.

Ambani said that the smartphone will be "amongst the most affordable smartphones in the world and globally".

He also revealed that it will go on sale starting 10 September 2021.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also briefly addressed at the Reliance AGM 2021, where he revealed that the the JioPhone Next will sport "language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates."

"It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time. And we can’t wait to show you the device later this year," he added.

As part of the Google Could and Jio collaboration, Reliance also announced that it will shift its core retail businesses to Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

The Jio and Google partnership is part of the Google for India Digitisation Fund that was announced last year. Pichai had announced that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore or $10 billion in India over the course of the next five to seven years.

Reliance had first announced about developing the 5G smartphone with Google at the AGM 2020.

You can watch the full AGM 2021 keynote here: