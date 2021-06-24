tech2 News Staff

Mumbai-based conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is holding its 2021 Annual General Meeting today. The 44th shareholder meet will begin at 2 pm IST, and during this meet, Reliance is expected to make vital announcements regarding its telecom, retail and oil-to-chemical businesses. Every year, the Reliance AGM is keenly followed by both investors in the company, as well as consumers of Reliance’s products and services, and this year’s meet, too, is expected to witness scores of people tuning in to catch the latest updates from RIL.

Reliance AGM 2021: How to watch on JioMeet

For those who’d like to follow it, there will be a live stream of the Reliance AGM 2021 on JioMeet. Those interested will have to register themselves for the meet by logging on to jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting.

Post registration, users will need to click/tap on the ‘Others’ option, type in their name and the organisation they work for and clear a captcha to substantiate access.

Once done, viewers will be able to access the AGM live stream a full 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time of the AGM.

Alternatively, those wanting to follow the live stream can also do so on social media platforms. The AGM will be live-streamed on Reliance Industries Limited's Facebook page, Reliance Jio's Facebook page, as well as on the RIL Twitter and Jio Twitter page, and YouTube channels of The Flame of Truth.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost.