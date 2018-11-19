Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Regulations of tech companies to protect personal data 'inevitable': Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he expected the US Congress would take up the matter.

Agence France-Presse Nov 19, 2018 10:35 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook predicts that new regulations of tech companies and social networks to protect personal data are "inevitable."

Tim Cook. Image: Reuters

Tim Cook. Image: Reuters

In an interview with news website Axios being broadcast Sunday on HBO television, Cook said he expected the US Congress would take up the matter.

"Generally speaking, I am not a big fan of regulation," Cook said in an excerpt released by Axios. "I'm a big believer in the free market. But we have to admit when the free market is not working. And it hasn't worked here. I think it's inevitable that there will be some level of regulation.

"I think the Congress and the administration at some point will pass something."

Cook has previously been a proponent of self-regulation, especially as concerns user data protection.

But following the scandal that saw data consultancy Cambridge Analytica obtain data from millions of Facebook users, Cook said the industry was now "beyond" the scope of self-regulation.

Facebook has been trying to fend off concerns about how well it protects user data and defends against the use of the site to spread misinformation aimed at swaying elections.

Controversies that have battered Facebook since the 2016 presidential election in the United States have raised questions over whether co-founder Mark Zuckerberg should keep his post as chief executive.

Turning to gender inequality in the workplace, Cook said the tech industry has generally been strong in diversity, even though a male-dominated culture prevails.

"I agree 100 percent from a gender point of view that the (Silicon) Valley has missed it, and tech, in general, has missed it," he said.

However, Cook added, "I'm actually encouraged at this point that there will be a more marked improvement over time."

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Apple appoints Ashish Choudhary as its India Operations head, to join from January

Nov 13, 2018

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs would be proud of Apple putting people above technology: Steve Wozniak

Nov 14, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg forced all his employees to use Android phones: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook

Use Android because it is the most popular operating system in the world: Facebook

Nov 15, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence will match humans intelligence by 2062: Report

Nov 05, 2018

Facebook

Facebook reportedly hired a PR firm to write negative articles about Apple, Google

Nov 15, 2018

science

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018

AI Ethics

AI's rapid growth raises pressing need for ethics, regulations around it: UN expert

Nov 18, 2018