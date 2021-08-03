tech2 News Staff

Redmi India finally forayed into the laptop segment in India. The company has launched laptops called RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning Edition in India. The two laptops come with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8 GB RAM, 10 hours of battery life and 11th gen Intel chipsets. They will be available for purchase on Flipkart on 6 August.

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-learning Edition pricing, availability, sale offers

RedmiBook Pro comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 49,999.

RedmiBook e-learning Edition comes in two storage variants. The 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999 and the 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

The two laptops will be available for purchase on 6 August at 12 pm on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.

Finally, the news you all have been waiting for! The all-new #RedmiBook series goes out on sale on August 6th on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, Mi Home and @Flipkart So, get ready for a #SuperStartLife with#RedmiBook Pro @ ₹49,999#RedmiBook e-Learning edition, starting @ ₹41,999 pic.twitter.com/o4jlJidqsc — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) August 3, 2021

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 3,500 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

RedmiBook Pro, e-learning Edition specifications

Both RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning Edition feature a 15.6-inch LCD display that offers Full HD resolution. The two laptops offer 8 G BRAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. They also come pre-installed with Windows 10 Home, MS Office Home and Mi Smart Share.

Both RedmiBook laptops come with a 720p HD webcam and two 2 W speakers. They also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. For connectivity, the laptops sport Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

RedmiBook Pro is powered by an 11 gen Intel i5 chipset whereas the e-learning Edition comes with an 11th gen Intel i3 processor.

Both Redmi laptops offer 10 hours of battery life and come with support for 65 W charging.