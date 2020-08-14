FP Trending

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has expanded its laptop lineup with the launch of RedmiBook Air 13. The device with the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor will go on sale in China from 17 August at a starting price of CNY 4,699.

The RedmiBook Air 13 weighs only 1.05 kg and is 12.99mm thick. It sports a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 pixels display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

The latest laptop comes with a built-in microphone and obtains power by a 41Wh battery that can last for more than 8 hours based on the usage. It also has a 65W Type-C adapter.

The device, however, does not have a card reader and a web camera.

The notebook is available in grey colour and comes with 8 GB and 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of SSD for storage. The gadget has Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The RedmiBook Air 13 comes with a full-size keyboard and has 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space. It also comes with an all-copper heat dissipation module, embedded in a dual-outlet design that ensures the device doesn't heat up during heavy usage.

The 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD model of RedmiBook Air 13 is priced at CNY 4,899 (approx. Rs 50,600), while the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD can be purchased at CNY 5,199 (approx Rs 56,000).