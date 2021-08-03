tech2 News Staff

Redmi India is all set to launch RedmiBook 15 laptop in India today at 12 pm. This will be the company's first laptop in India. Prior to this, RedmiBook laptops have debuted in China market. As per the company's microsite, the RedimiBook 15 laptop will come with a 10 hours battery backup, 11 gen Intel chipset and SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. Redmi has also confirmed that it will come in a Charcoal Grey colour variant.

RedmiBook 15 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's social media handles. You can also catch the updates by clicking on the livestream link embedded below.



RedmiBook 15 expected specifications

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that the RedmiBook will feature a 15.6-inch LCD display that offers Full HD resolution. The laptop is expected to come in Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options. RedmiBook 15 is likely to offer 8 G BRAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. It might run on Windows 10 OS.

The report further suggests that the laptop might feature an HD webcam and two 2 W speakers. It is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The laptop is likely to come with USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

Redmi has confirmed that the RedmiBook laptop will offer 10 hours of battery life. The report hints that RedmiBook 15 might come with support for 65 W charging.