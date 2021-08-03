Tuesday, August 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

RedmiBook 15 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

RedimiBook 15 laptop will come with a 10 hours battery life, 11 gen Intel chipset, and a 15.6-inch display.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2021 09:25:44 IST

Redmi India is all set to launch RedmiBook 15 laptop in India today at 12 pm. This will be the company's first laptop in India. Prior to this, RedmiBook laptops have debuted in China market. As per the company's microsite, the RedimiBook 15 laptop will come with a 10 hours battery backup, 11 gen Intel chipset and SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. Redmi has also confirmed that it will come in a Charcoal Grey colour variant.

RedmiBook teaser. Image: Redmi India

RedmiBook teaser. Image: Redmi India

RedmiBook 15 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's social media handles. You can also catch the updates by clicking on the livestream link embedded below.

RedmiBook 15 expected specifications

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that the RedmiBook will feature a 15.6-inch LCD display that offers Full HD resolution. The laptop is expected to come in Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options. RedmiBook 15  is likely to offer 8 G BRAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. It might run on Windows 10 OS.

The report further suggests that the laptop might feature an HD webcam and two 2 W speakers. It is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The laptop is likely to come with USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

Redmi has confirmed that the RedmiBook laptop will offer 10 hours of battery life. The report hints that RedmiBook 15 might come with support for 65 W charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

RedmiBook

Redmi confirms to launch RedmiBook laptop in India on 3 August: All we know so far

Jul 28, 2021
Redmi confirms to launch RedmiBook laptop in India on 3 August: All we know so far

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021