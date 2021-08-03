Tuesday, August 03, 2021Back to
RedmiBook 15 India launch highlights: RedmiBook Pro launched at Rs 49,999 and RedmiBook e-learning Edition at a starting price of Rs 41,999

tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2021 12:34:30 IST

The RedmiBook laptop is expected to come in Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-learning Edition pricing

    RedmiBook Pro: Rs 49,999

    RedmiBook e-learning Edition (256 GB): Rs 41,999

    First sale: 6 August

  • 12:29 (IST)

    RedmiBook e-learning Edition is powered by 11th gen Intel i3 chipset

    Here are all the highlights of the laptop:

  • 12:26 (IST)

    RedmiBook Pro offers up to 10 hours of battery life

    It also comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home, MS Office Home and Mi Smart Share. 

  • 12:23 (IST)

    RedmiBook is powered by 11th Intel 5i chipset clocked at 4.4 Ghz

    It offers 8 GB RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD. 

  • 12:21 (IST)

    RedmiBook Pro specifications

    It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a 720p HD webcam, dual microphones and scissor keyboard. For connectivity, it features a 3.5 mm audio jack, 2 USB 3.2 ports, HDMI port, SD Card reader and USB 2.0 port. 

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Redmi announces RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning Edition

    The RedmiBook Pro comes in a Charcoal Grey colour variant. It is 19.9 mm in thickness and weighs 1.8 kg.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    The Redmi event is now live!

  • 12:10 (IST)

  • 11:53 (IST)

    RedmiBook 15 launch livestream

    The event will kick off in a few minutes. Tap at the link below to watch it live

  • 11:44 (IST)

    RedmiBook 15 expected specifications

    The report further suggests that the laptop might feature an HD webcam and two 2 W speakers. It is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The laptop is likely to come with USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

    Redmi has confirmed that the RedmiBook laptop will offer 10 hours of battery life. The report hints that RedmiBook 15 might come with support for 65 W charging.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    RedmiBook 15 chipset

    As per a report by 91 Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that the RedmiBook is expected to come in Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options. RedmiBook 15  is likely to offer 8 G BRAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. It might run on Windows 10 OS.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    RedmiBook 15 confirmed specifications

     As per the company's microsite, the RedmiBook 15 laptop will come with a 10 hours battery backup, 11 gen Intel chipset and SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. Redmi has also confirmed that it will come in a Charcoal Grey colour variant.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    RedmiBook 15 will be the first Redmi laptop to be launched in India 

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of RedmiBook 15 launch

    The event will start at 12 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates

Redmi will launch its first laptop called RedmiBook 15 in India today at 12 pm. As per the company's microsite, the RedimiBook 15 laptop will come with a 10 hours battery backup, 11 gen Intel chipset and SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. Redmi has also confirmed that it will come in a Charcoal Grey colour variant.

RedmiBook 15

RedmiBook 15 expected specifications

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that the RedmiBook will feature a 15.6-inch LCD display that offers Full HD resolution. The laptop is expected to come in Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options. RedmiBook 15  is likely to offer 8 G BRAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. It might run on Windows 10 OS.

The report further suggests that the laptop might feature an HD webcam and two 2 W speakers. It is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The laptop is likely to come with USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

Redmi has confirmed that the RedmiBook laptop will offer 10 hours of battery life. The report hints that RedmiBook 15 might come with support for 65 W charging.



