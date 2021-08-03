11:44 (IST)

RedmiBook 15 expected specifications

The report further suggests that the laptop might feature an HD webcam and two 2 W speakers. It is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The laptop is likely to come with USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

Redmi has confirmed that the RedmiBook laptop will offer 10 hours of battery life. The report hints that RedmiBook 15 might come with support for 65 W charging.