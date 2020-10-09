FP Trending

Xiaomi is expected to soon launch Redmi TV Soundbar in India. The soundbar is expected to be the same as the one launched in China earlier in May. This comes via tipster Ishan Agarwal who claims that the Redmi TV Soundbar will be available ahead of the upcoming festive season in India. Reportedly, Redmi may launch the soundbar in India with a different marketing name. Redmi TV Soundbar was launched in China at 199 Yuan or approximately Rs 2,100.

In the Chinese variant, the Redmi TV Soundbar sports full-range speakers that delivered 30W sound output. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 support and it comes with wired connectivity through S/PDIF and AUX. The Redmi TV Soundbar measures 78 cm in length, its width is 6.4 cm and height is 6.3 cm. It weighs 1.5kg. It has minimalistic design and is available in the Matte Black colour. It can be placed either on a shelf or mounted on a wall.

Redmi has been expanding its product line in India. On 7 October, the company announced the launch of the Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C

The SonicBass wireless earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device that is built with an anti-slip, flexible material. It houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for multimedia controls.

Redmi Earbuds 2C comes in matte black and features silicone tips that enable passive noise isolation. The earbuds feature easy Bluetooth pairing, allowing even a single earbud to be used independently.