Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Redmi Smart TV will come with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 09:13:07 IST

Redmi is all set to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm. Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the smart TV will come with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. He further revealed that it will also come with the Vivid Picture engine, hinting at a 4K resolution. The company microsite also reads 'XL Experience', so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. Prior to this, Redmi has already launched its smart TVs in China market.

Redmi smart TV launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream will be available on the company's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Redmi smart TV expected specifications

Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma hinted that Redmi might launch its first smart TV in India in March that will come in two screen sizes. The company might launch Redmi Smart TV X series TV that has already debuted in China in 55- inch and 65-inch variants.

Not much has been revealed about this upcoming product. A short video teaser reveals that the remote will come with Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant hotkeys.

The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI. It will also come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.

