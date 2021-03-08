Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India on 17 March: All we know so far


tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 17:41:02 IST

Redmi has announced that it will launch a new product on 17 March in India. The company hasn't revealed much about the product but going by the teaser on Twitter, Redmi is expected to launch a smart TV on 17 March at 12 pm.  Although Xiaomi already sells Mi TV  lineup in India, this will be Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi's first smart TV launch in the country. The teaser also hints at an 'XL experience", so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. Prior to this, Redmi has already launched its smart TVs in China market.

Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India on 17 March: All we know so far

Redmi teaser

Redmi smart TV expected specifications

Redmi has launched three smart TVs in China. The most recent Redmi Max 86-inch smart TV is expected to debut in India. The smart TV might feature a 120 Hz 86-inch Ultra HD display. It is likely to come with support for Dolby Vision and because of the high refresh rate, can be a good option for gamers. In terms of sound, it is expected to offer an output of 25 W. The smart TV might offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

In China, it is priced at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 8,900).

