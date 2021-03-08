tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 17:41:02 IST
Redmi has announced that it will launch a new product on 17 March in India. The company hasn't revealed much about the product but going by the teaser on Twitter, Redmi is expected to launch a smart TV on 17 March at 12 pm. Although Xiaomi already sells Mi TV lineup in India, this will be Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi's first smart TV launch in the country. The teaser also hints at an 'XL experience", so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. Prior to this, Redmi has already launched its smart TVs in China market.
Redmi smart TV expected specifications
Redmi has launched three smart TVs in China. The most recent Redmi Max 86-inch smart TV is expected to debut in India. The smart TV might feature a 120 Hz 86-inch Ultra HD display. It is likely to come with support for Dolby Vision and because of the high refresh rate, can be a good option for gamers. In terms of sound, it is expected to offer an output of 25 W. The smart TV might offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
In China, it is priced at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 8,900).
