tech2 News Staff

Redmi has announced that it will launch a new product on 17 March in India. The company hasn't revealed much about the product but going by the teaser on Twitter, Redmi is expected to launch a smart TV on 17 March at 12 pm. Although Xiaomi already sells Mi TV lineup in India, this will be Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi's first smart TV launch in the country. The teaser also hints at an 'XL experience", so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. Prior to this, Redmi has already launched its smart TVs in China market.

Bigger, better? Nah, we're going straight to XL! Brace yourselves for the #XLExperience! #Redmi's 1st Smart _ _ is coming your way on 17th March at 12 noon. RT and help us share this XL news. pic.twitter.com/udMANrsTrY — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 8, 2021

Redmi smart TV expected specifications

Redmi has launched three smart TVs in China. The most recent Redmi Max 86-inch smart TV is expected to debut in India. The smart TV might feature a 120 Hz 86-inch Ultra HD display. It is likely to come with support for Dolby Vision and because of the high refresh rate, can be a good option for gamers. In terms of sound, it is expected to offer an output of 25 W. The smart TV might offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

In China, it is priced at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 8,900).