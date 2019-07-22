Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
Redmi to announce plans for future products today in China, could be about 5G phones

The announcement could be regarding an updated Redmi K20 Pro (Review) with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 07:56:30 IST

Redmi is being talked about quite a lot these days thanks to the announcement of the Redmi K20-series launched in different parts of the world. Now it would appear that the company has some more news about future products it will share with us today.

Representational image.

As per company CEO Lu Weibing, an announcement is going to be made at 10 am about as of yet unreleased products. While it is assumed that the news will be smartphone-related it could be that the company may announce some smart-home product or a tablet as well.

There is speculation that the announcement could be regarding an updated Redmi K20 Pro (Review) with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Apart from that, a 5G Redmi phone is also being touted to come soon and the company could shed some light on the matter today.

Whatever, the product happens to be, we can be sure that Redmi will be continuing its philosophy of providing excellent hardware at a very compelling price.

tags
