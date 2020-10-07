FP Trending

Redmi India has today announced the launch of the Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C. The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device that is built with an anti-slip, flexible material. The device houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for multimedia controls. The device weighs at just 21.2 g and has anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds.

Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones, Redmi Earbuds 2C pricing and availability

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available for an introductory price of Rs 999, following which it will be sold for Rs 1,299. The Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available for Rs 1,299 as an introductory offer. Following that, it will be sold for Rs 1,499.

Both devices will be available from 7 October across mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail channels.

While the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available from 2 pm, the Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available from 12.30 pm.

Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones specifications and features

The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones can provide 12 hours of music playback at 80 percent volume, as per Redmi. It has a standby time of 200 hours. The dual pairing facilitated by multipoint Bluetooth technology allows it to maintain a connection with two devices simultaneously while the Bluetooth 5.0 LE ensures battery performance does not decrease even when connected to two devices.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones also feature dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

Redmi Earbuds 2C specifications and features

The Redmi Earbuds 2C, on the other hand, comes in a compact design. It comes in matte black. The device features silicone tips which allow passive noise isolation. The earbuds feature easy Bluetooth pairing, allowing even a single earbud to be used independently. The buttons facilitate a number of controls like managing calls, playing music and even summoning voice assistants. The Redmi Earbuds 2C too feature in improved ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and 12 hours of usage with the charging case.