Redmi India has marked its debut in the smart TV segment with the launch of the Redmi Smart TV X series today. The smart TV series by Redmi includes the Redmi Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. All the three smart televisions feature the same specifications but come in three different screen sizes. Similar to Xiaomi's Mi TV, the Redmi Smart TV X series also runs on Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS.

Redmi Smart TV pricing and availability

Redmi Smart TV X65: Rs 57,999

Redmi Smart TV X55: Rs 38,999

Redmi Smart TV X50: Rs 32,999

The Redmi Smart TV X series will be available for purchase starting 26 March at 12 pm on mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Amazon India.

Redmi Smart TV specifications and features

The Redmi Smart TV X series, as mentioned, include three variants – Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. As the name suggests, the TVs sport a 65-inch, 55-inch and a 50-inch display respectively. Besides the screen size, all three TVs feature the same specifications.

The Redmi Smart TV X series is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset, with Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage.

The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with 4K HDR technology and Dolby Vision. The smart TVs also support HDR 10+. The Redmi TVs feature 15 W stereo speaker on either sides on the TV and sport DTS Virtual X for audio.

The Redmi Smart TV X series run on Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS.

With the Redmi smart TVs, Redmi India has also announced the Mi Home app for the TVs, which will allow users to control their IoT products directly from the big screen.

In a move to reduce the waste that accumulates because of the product packaging, Redmi India has also created an eco-packaging for the Redmi Smart TV X series, which can be reused as a book shelf.