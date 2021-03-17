Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Smart TV X65, X55 and X50 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999

The Redmi Smart TV X series includes the Redmi Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 12:55:02 IST

Redmi India has marked its debut in the smart TV segment with the launch of the Redmi Smart TV X series today. The smart TV series by Redmi includes the Redmi Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. All the three smart televisions feature the same specifications but come in three different screen sizes. Similar to Xiaomi's Mi TV, the Redmi Smart TV X series also runs on Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS.

Redmi Smart TV pricing and availability

Redmi Smart TV X65: Rs 57,999

Redmi Smart TV X55: Rs 38,999

Redmi Smart TV X50: Rs 32,999

The Redmi Smart TV X series will be available for purchase starting 26 March at 12 pm on mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Amazon India.

Redmi Smart TV X65, X55 and X50 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999

Redmi Smart TV X series

Redmi Smart TV specifications and features

The Redmi Smart TV X series, as mentioned, include three variants – Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. As the name suggests, the TVs sport a 65-inch, 55-inch and a 50-inch display respectively. Besides the screen size, all three TVs feature the same specifications.

The Redmi Smart TV X series is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset, with Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage.

The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with 4K HDR technology and Dolby Vision. The smart TVs also support HDR 10+. The Redmi TVs feature 15 W stereo speaker on either sides on the TV and sport DTS Virtual X for audio.

The Redmi Smart TV X series run on Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS.

Redmi has launched the new Mi Home app on the Redmi Smart TV X series.

Redmi has launched the new Mi Home app on the Redmi Smart TV X series.

With the Redmi smart TVs, Redmi India has also announced the Mi Home app for the TVs, which will allow users to control their IoT products directly from the big screen.

In a move to reduce the waste that accumulates because of the product packaging, Redmi India has also created an eco-packaging for the Redmi Smart TV X series, which can be reused as a book shelf.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Mar 17, 2021
Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live
Redmi Smart TV India launch highlights: Redmi smart TV X50 will be available at Rs 32,999

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV India launch highlights: Redmi smart TV X50 will be available at Rs 32,999

Mar 17, 2021

science

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Asteroid Approach

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Mar 16, 2021