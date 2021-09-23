Thursday, September 23, 2021Back to
Redmi Smart TV series with Android 11, 20 W speakers launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

The TVs offer access to over 5,000 apps and games, built-in Chromecast, 15+ different languages, new design changes, the Mi Home app for controlling connected devices, and more.


FP TrendingSep 23, 2021 13:52:27 IST

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, has added two new Redmi smart TVs to its product line-up in the country. The smart TVs come with Android 11, Vivid Picture Engine technology, and more features as their highlights. It is suggested that the TVs "set a new benchmark for the TV industry."

There is a 32-inch HD TV and a 43-inch Full HD smart TV. Both come with the Vivid Picture Engine technology for a vibrant viewing experience and true-to-life colours. The TVs also come with customisable picture controls and gives people the option to set the granular settings.

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV

The new Redmi Smart TV Series come with support for 20W speakers and Dolby Audio (Dolby 5.1 surround sound). There is also support for Dolby Atmos via ARC Port, DTS: Virtual X and DTS-HD.

The new Xiaomi Redmi TVs are priced at Rs 15,999 for the 32-inch variant and Rs 25,999 for the 43-inch variant. They will be available for purchase across all offline retail partners and via Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home and Amazon.in.

As an introductory offer, there will be discounts on both of them during a limited sale on the first day of Diwali With Mi across all our channels and on the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The TVs run Android 11 with PatchWall 4 on top for access to over 5,000 apps and games, built-in Chromecast, 15+ different languages, new design changes, the Mi Home app for controlling connected devices, and more. It also comes with Google Assistant support and QuickMute/QuickWake remote control features, and more.

The Redmi Smart TVs are powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, which is paired up with a Mali G31 GPU and quad-core A35 CPU. The device includes 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. Connectivity-wise, it supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, and a 3.5 mm jack. Both TVs are packed in repurposable packaging for the environment.

