Wednesday, September 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Smart TV series to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

The Redmi Smart TV series will come with two 32-inch and 43-inch models and will go on sale on Amazon.


tech2 News StaffSep 22, 2021 10:02:24 IST

Redmi India is all set to launch its Redmi Smart TV series that includes two models in India today at 12 pm. The company has revealed that the series will include 32 and 43-inch TV models. Redmi had launched its first smart TV in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The upcoming smart TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Redmi Smart TV series teaser.

Redmi Smart TV series teaser.

Redmi Smart TV series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream will be available on the company's social media handles.

Redmi Smart TV series expected specifications, features

Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi TV smart series will include 32-inch and 43-inch models. In addition to this, it is also confirmed that the smart TV will feature 20 W speakers that support Dolby Audio and TS Virtual: X for surround sound.

The Redmi microsite also reveals that the Redmi Smart TV will run on Android TV 11 complemented by Xiaomi's PatchWall. The Smart TV will come with support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, auto low latency mode and more. As for the display, it will come with Vivid Picture Engine.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Smart TV X series

Redmi Smart TV with Patchwall OS to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

Mar 26, 2021
Redmi Smart TV with Patchwall OS to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com
Redmi Smart TV India launch highlights: Redmi smart TV X50 will be available at Rs 32,999

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV India launch highlights: Redmi smart TV X50 will be available at Rs 32,999

Mar 17, 2021
Redmi Smart TV X65, X55 and X50 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV X65, X55 and X50 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999

Mar 17, 2021
Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Mar 17, 2021
Redmi launches its first 23.8-inch PC monitor Display 1A in China: All you need to know

Redmi Monitor display

Redmi launches its first 23.8-inch PC monitor Display 1A in China: All you need to know

May 29, 2020
Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India on 17 March: All we know so far

Redmi India

Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India on 17 March: All we know so far

Mar 08, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021