Redmi India is all set to launch its Redmi Smart TV series that includes two models in India today at 12 pm. The company has revealed that the series will include 32 and 43-inch TV models. Redmi had launched its first smart TV in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The upcoming smart TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Redmi Smart TV series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream will be available on the company's social media handles.

Redmi Smart TV series expected specifications, features

Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi TV smart series will include 32-inch and 43-inch models. In addition to this, it is also confirmed that the smart TV will feature 20 W speakers that support Dolby Audio and TS Virtual: X for surround sound.

The Redmi microsite also reveals that the Redmi Smart TV will run on Android TV 11 complemented by Xiaomi's PatchWall. The Smart TV will come with support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, auto low latency mode and more. As for the display, it will come with Vivid Picture Engine.