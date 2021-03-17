11:44 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV variants
The TV is expected to come in 55- inch and 65-inch screen sizes.
tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 11:41:33 IST
The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI and will come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.
Redmi will launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm. Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the smart TV will come with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. He further revealed that it will also come with the Vivid Picture engine, hinting at a 4K resolution. The company microsite also reads 'XL Experience', so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. The company has already launched a few Smart TVs in China.
Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma hinted that Redmi might launch its first smart TV in India in March that will come in two screen sizes. The company might launch Redmi Smart TV X series TV that has already debuted in China in 55- inch and 65-inch variants.
Not much has been revealed about this upcoming product. An official teaser reveals that the remote will come with Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant hotkeys.
The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI. It will also come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.
