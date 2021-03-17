Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Smart TV LIVE updates: Will come with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more

tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 11:41:33 IST

The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI and will come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Redmi Smart TV variants

    The TV is expected to come in 55- inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Redmi Smart TV remote will come with Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant hotkeys

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Redmi smart TV features

    Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the smart TV will come with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture engine.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Redmi Smart TV launch event timings

    The event will kick off at 12 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Hi there!

    Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Smart TV launch

    • read more

Redmi will launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm. Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the smart TV will come with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. He further revealed that it will also come with the Vivid Picture engine, hinting at a 4K resolution. The company microsite also reads 'XL Experience', so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. The company has already launched a few Smart TVs in China.

Redmi Smart TV LIVE updates: Will come with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more

Redmi smart TV teaser

Redmi smart TV expected specifications

Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma hinted that Redmi might launch its first smart TV in India in March that will come in two screen sizes. The company might launch Redmi Smart TV X series TV that has already debuted in China in 55- inch and 65-inch variants.

Not much has been revealed about this upcoming product. An official teaser reveals that the remote will come with Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant hotkeys.

The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI. It will also come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


also see

Redmi Smart TV

Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Mar 17, 2021
Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live
Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India on 17 March: All we know so far

Redmi India

Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India on 17 March: All we know so far

Mar 08, 2021
Redmi Note 10 series launch highlights: ​Redmi Note 10 Pro Max priced starting Rs 18,999, Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999, Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10 series launch highlights: ​Redmi Note 10 Pro Max priced starting Rs 18,999, Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999, Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999

Mar 04, 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with up to 8 GB RAM to go on first sale today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with up to 8 GB RAM to go on first sale today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Mar 16, 2021
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: What's the difference

Redmi Note 10 series comparison

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: What's the difference

Mar 05, 2021
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively

Mar 04, 2021

science

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Asteroid Approach

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Mar 16, 2021
DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

DNA Tech Bill

DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

Mar 16, 2021