12:34 (IST)
Redmi smart TV availability
The three models will go on sale on 26 March at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home. The company will also offer an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards
tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 12:34:56 IST
The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI and will come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.
highlights
12:31 (IST)
Redmi smart TV pricing Redmi smart TV X65: Rs 57,999 Redmi smart TV X55: Rs 38,999 Redmi smart TV X50: Rs 32,999
12:29 (IST)
Redmi smart TV X65 is priced at Rs 57,999
12:28 (IST)
Redmi announces Redmi Smart TV X55 and Redmi smart TV X50 The two models come with the same features as the X65 model
12:25 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV X65 highlights
12:24 (IST)
Here are the Patchwalll features
12:22 (IST)
Redmi smart TV is powered by Quad core A55 chipset It offers 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM
12:17 (IST)
Mi Home app will be available on Redmi smart TV With the app, users will be able to track Mi smart products like Mi security camera, Mi Air Purifier from the comfort of their couch
12:10 (IST)
Redmi smart TV X65 audio It comes with 30 W audio output
12:08 (IST)
The TV comes with a Reality Flow engine for better content viewing
12:07 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV X65 features It comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Hybrid Log Gamma
12:04 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV X65 It comes with 4K HDR technology
12:01 (IST)
The Redmi smart TV launch event is now live!
11:51 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV will come with Dolby audio
11:48 (IST)
The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI.
11:44 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV variants The TV is expected to come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.
11:38 (IST)
Redmi Smart TV remote will come with Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant hotkeys
11:36 (IST)
Redmi smart TV features Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the smart TV will come with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture engine.
11:26 (IST)
Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Smart TV launch
Redmi will launch its first smart TV in India today at 12 pm. Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the smart TV will come with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. He further revealed that it will also come with the Vivid Picture engine, hinting at a 4K resolution. The company microsite also reads 'XL Experience', so the new product is likely to come with a huge display. The company has already launched a few Smart TVs in China.
Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma hinted that Redmi might launch its first smart TV in India in March that will come in two screen sizes. The company might launch Redmi Smart TV X series TV that has already debuted in China in 55- inch and 65-inch variants.
Not much has been revealed about this upcoming product. An official teaser reveals that the remote will come with Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant hotkeys.
The smart TV will run on Android TV 10 based Patchwall UI. It will also come with Dolby audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.
