tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2020 10:45:46 IST
Redmi launched its first fitness band in India yesterday (8 September). The Redmi Smart band is priced at Rs 1,599 and comes with 14-day battery life, sleep monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor and more.
It will be available for purchase today at 1 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.
Time for a fitter, better you! 🙌
The all-new #RedmiSmartBand goes on sale today at 1 pm on @amazonIN https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo Mi Homes and Retail outlets.
Available at just ₹1599, buy it today! pic.twitter.com/JEmKdhA0Tj
— Redmi India - #RedmiSmartBand is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 9, 2020
Redmi Smart Band specifications and features
The Redmi Smart Band features a 1.08-inch LCD colour touch screen. It is water-resistant up to 5 ATM.
The band comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, calories and step counter. It also comes with an activity tracker that has five sports mode. You can also control music, attend/rejects calls and get app notifications via the band.
In terms of battery, the company promises that the 130 mAh battery will offer up to 14-day battery life. According to the company, it is chargeable directly from a USB port in just two hours. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE.
The Redmi Smart Band will be available in green, blue, black and orange colour options.
