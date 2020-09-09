Wednesday, September 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Smart Band with heart rate monitor to go on sale today at 1 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

According to the company, the Redmi Smart Band comes with a 14-day battery life.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2020 10:45:46 IST

Redmi launched its first fitness band in India yesterday (8 September). The Redmi Smart band is priced at Rs 1,599 and comes with 14-day battery life, sleep monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor and more.

It will be available for purchase today at 1 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Smart Band with heart rate monitor to go on sale today at 1 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart Band specifications and features

The Redmi Smart Band features a 1.08-inch LCD colour touch screen. It is water-resistant up to 5 ATM.

The band comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, calories and step counter. It also comes with an activity tracker that has five sports mode. You can also control music, attend/rejects calls and get app notifications via the band.

In terms of battery, the company promises that the 130 mAh battery will offer up to 14-day battery life. According to the company, it is chargeable directly from a USB port in just two hours. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

The Redmi Smart Band will be available in green, blue, black and orange colour options.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi smart band

Redmi Smart Band with heart rate monitor and 14-day battery life launched in India at Rs 1,599

Sep 08, 2020
Redmi Smart Band with heart rate monitor and 14-day battery life launched in India at Rs 1,599

science

Using steroids, blood thinners; avoiding intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

covid-19 treatment

Using steroids, blood thinners; avoiding intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

Sep 09, 2020
COVID-19 disrupts healthcare services, could reverse decades of work to reduce child mortality: UN

child mortality

COVID-19 disrupts healthcare services, could reverse decades of work to reduce child mortality: UN

Sep 09, 2020
Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Ancient Earth

Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Sep 08, 2020
Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

COVID-19 effects

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

Sep 08, 2020