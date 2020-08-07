Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon: Pricing, specifications, features

Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2020 09:03:13 IST

Redmi Note 9 (Review) made its debut in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The newly launched smartphone is the third smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series, which already includes Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase starting at 2 pm today, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 pricing, availability

Redmi Note 9 comes in three storage variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 11,999  and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 14,999, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, price of which is not revealed yet.

(Also Read: Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M21, more)

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon: Pricing, specifications, features

Redmi Note 9

The smartphone comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colour variants.

Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53- inch FHD+ punch-hole display. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, the camera comes with a 13 MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging (which can be slower with non-Redmi devices). The smartphone comes with P2i splash resistance.

(Also read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 9 Review

Redmi Note 9 review: A basic Note that could do with a little love

Jul 30, 2020
Redmi Note 9 review: A basic Note that could do with a little love
Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 15,999

Jul 28, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020