Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, specifications, features

Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2020 08:33:45 IST

Redmi Note 9 (Review) made its debut in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The newly launched smartphone is the third smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series, which already includes Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review).

Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm today, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 pricing, availability

Redmi Note 9 comes in three storage variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 11,999  and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 14,999, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, price of which is not revealed yet.

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, specifications, features

Redmi Note 9

The smartphone comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colour variants.

Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53- inch FHD+ punch-hole display. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, the camera comes with a 13 MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging (which can be slower with non-Redmi devices). The smartphone comes with P2i splash resistance.

