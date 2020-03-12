The upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module.
What do we know about the Redmi Note 9 series right now?
From what we know so far, the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have also revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and an immersive gaming experience.
11:17 (IST)
Hello folks, welcome to the liveblog!
We will be giving you the bumper-to-bumper update of the Note 9 series launch event here. Stay tuned...
Redmi India is holding a virtual event today at 12 pm IST to launch its new Note 9 series. While there have been a few teasers here and there from Xiaomi, not all details about the new Note series are confirmed yet. Rumours suggest that the Note series will include four new smartphones. Although, as of now we know that there will be a Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It's unclear what the speculated fourth device in the series will be called.
Thanks to teasers from Xiaomi itself, we also know that the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience.
Xiaomi recently also announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.
Additionally, some reports also suggest that at today's launch event, Xiaomi will also debut the RedmiBook in India. There is no such confirmation from Xiaomi on this yet.
