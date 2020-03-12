Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Redmi India is holding a virtual event today at 12 pm IST to launch its new Note 9 series. While there have been a few teasers here and there from Xiaomi, not all details about the new Note series are confirmed yet. Rumours suggest that the Note series will include four new smartphones. Although, as of now we know that there will be a Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It's unclear what the speculated fourth device in the series will be called.

Thanks to teasers from Xiaomi itself, we also know that the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience.

A recent teaser by Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain didn't reveal much but it gave us a sneak peek on a few ports on the new Note phones: we spotted a Type-C port, speaker grille, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi recently also announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.

Additionally, some reports also suggest that at today's launch event, Xiaomi will also debut the RedmiBook in India. There is no such confirmation from Xiaomi on this yet.

Redmi Note 9 series launch: How to watch it live

The launch live stream will begin at 12 pm IST. Xiaomi will be streaming the launch video on its official Xiaomi India YouTube page, on its official Facebook account, and on Xiaomi's dedicated microsite for the Note 9 series launch. Below is embedded the YouTube live stream video and the Facebook live video.

In case you have a busy day ahead, you can hit the 'Set Reminder' button on the YouTube video or the 'Get Reminder' option on the Facebook video to be notified minutes before the webcast is live.