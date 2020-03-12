Thursday, March 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 Series Launch LIVE Updates: Four new phones, RedmiBook expected

tech2 News StaffMar 12, 2020 11:12:41 IST

The upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:20 (IST)

    What do we know about the Redmi Note 9 series right now?

    From what we know so far, the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have also revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and an immersive gaming experience.

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Hello folks, welcome to the liveblog!

    We will be giving you the bumper-to-bumper update of the Note 9 series launch event here. Stay tuned...

    via GIPHY

    • read more

Redmi India is holding a virtual event today at 12 pm IST to launch its new Note 9 series. While there have been a few teasers here and there from Xiaomi, not all details about the new Note series are confirmed yet. Rumours suggest that the Note series will include four new smartphones. Although, as of now we know that there will be a Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It's unclear what the speculated fourth device in the series will be called.

Thanks to teasers from Xiaomi itself, we also know that the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience.

Redmi Note 9 Series Launch LIVE Updates: Four new phones, RedmiBook expected

Representational Image (Redmi Note 8). Image: tech2

recent teaser by Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain didn't reveal much but it gave us a sneak peek on a few ports on the new Note phones: we spotted a Type-C port, speaker grille, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi recently also announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.

Additionally, some reports also suggest that at today's launch event, Xiaomi will also debut the RedmiBook in India. There is no such confirmation from Xiaomi on this yet.

Redmi Note 9 series launch: How to watch it live

The launch live stream will begin at 12 pm IST. Xiaomi will be streaming the launch video on its official Xiaomi India YouTube page, on its official Facebook accountand on Xiaomi's dedicated microsite for the Note 9 series launch. Below is embedded the YouTube live stream video and the Facebook live video.

In case you have a busy day ahead, you can hit the 'Set Reminder' button on the YouTube video or the 'Get Reminder' option on the Facebook video to be notified minutes before the webcast is live.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming


also see

Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 12, 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live
Redmi Note 9 Pro leak hints at three colour variants and upto 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro leak hints at three colour variants and upto 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage

Mar 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020