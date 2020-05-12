Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on its first sale today in India at 12 pm: Post-GST hike pricing, specifications, more

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and comes with NavIC support.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2020 09:49:23 IST

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India back in March but its release in the market was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. Today, the smartphone is finally going on its first sale in the country. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max revised pricing

In case you missed it, GST hikes in the country, that came in effect starting April 2020, caused companies to increase the prices of their smartphones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a hiked price now:

The Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage and RAM variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999.

(Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro VS Realme 6 VS Redmi Note 9 Pro Max VS Realme 6 Pro: A really close fight

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on its first sale today in India at 12 pm: Post-GST hike pricing, specifications, more

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com today at 12.00 pm. Orders from only green and orange zones are being accepted as of now.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and comes with NavIC support. It houses a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 internal storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display that has a 16:9 screen to body ratio. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear that includes 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It features a 32 MP selfie camera up front.

Last week, Xiaomi also launched another flagship smartphone, Mi 10, in India along with Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K in India.

