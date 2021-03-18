FP Trending

Five Redmi smartphones – Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max – have received a price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India. The new prices of the Redmi phones have been updated on the Xiaomi website and on Amazon India. The price cut will also be applicable on the purchase of the Redmi 9 series phones from offline stores.

A maximum discount of Rs 2,000 is available on Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 GB+128 GB and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6 GB+64 GB. The Pro version has the original price of Rs 15,999 but can be bought at the discounted price of Rs 13,999. The Pro Max smartphone is available at Rs 14,999 after discount, however, its original price was Rs 16,999.

With a discount of Rs 1,000 on its original price of 18,499, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+128GB) is available for Rs 17,499. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+64GB) is available at a reduced price of Rs 9,499 while the original price is Rs 9,999. The same phone with a storage of 128GB (original price: 11,999) is available at Rs 10,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000. Redmi Note 9 (4GB+64GB) can be purchased at 10,999. With increased storage of 128GB, the phone can be bought for Rs 12,999 after a discount of Rs 500.

The price of the Redmi Note 9 (6GB+128GB) has been reduced by Rs 1,000 and the smartphone can be bought at Rs 13,999.

Redmi 9i, the cheapest phone of the Redmi 9 series, is available at Rs 7,999 after a discount of Rs 300.