Earlier this year Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India, which included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, however, the Redmi Note 9, which was also announced under the series during the global launch, was not unveiled in India. Now, months later, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual event in India today to announce the third device in the series – Redmi Note 9.

Today's launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's YouTube and other social media channels. The YouTube webcast link is embedded below.

Since the phone has already been revealed in a global event, we already know that the Redmi Note 9 will feature a 6.53-inch IPS display with a punch hole cut out camera on the top left corner.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

As for pricing, the Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.