11:44 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 launch live stream
The Redmi Note 9 launch will be streamed on Redmi India's YouTube channel. The webcast is embedded below:
tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2020 11:33:49 IST
The Redmi Note 9 will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Earlier this year Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India, which included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, however, the Redmi Note 9, which was also announced under the series during the global launch, was not unveiled in India. Now, months later, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual event in India today to announce the third device in the series – Redmi Note 9.
Today's launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's YouTube and other social media channels. The YouTube webcast link is embedded below.
Since the phone has already been revealed in a global event, we already know that the Redmi Note 9 will feature a 6.53-inch IPS display with a punch hole cut out camera on the top left corner.
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.
The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.
As for pricing, the Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.
also see
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 to debut in India on 20 July, expected to come with MediaTek Helio G85 chipsetJul 13, 2020
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 will soon launch in India, Xiaomi teases the smartphone on TwitterJul 10, 2020
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 to debut in India at 12 pm today: Here is how you can watch the launch event liveJul 20, 2020
Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor
Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor to launch in India tomorrow, Xiaomi confirmsJul 13, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999Jul 14, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.comJul 15, 2020
science
Europa
Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the pastJun 25, 2020
Ocean mapping
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shapeJun 24, 2020
coronavirus studies
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNASJun 23, 2020
pluto
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm bodyJun 23, 2020