Monday, July 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 India launch LIVE Updates: Expected to feature 48 MP quad-camera, 5,020 mAh battery

tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2020 11:33:49 IST

The Redmi Note 9 will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 launch live stream

    The Redmi Note 9 launch will be streamed on Redmi India's YouTube channel. The webcast is embedded below:

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Hello, you guys!

    We are here, you are here, and so is Redmi..

    via GIPHY

    • read more

Earlier this year Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India, which included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, however, the Redmi Note 9, which was also announced under the series during the global launch, was not unveiled in India. Now, months later, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual event in India today to announce the third device in the series – Redmi Note 9.

Redmi Note 9 India launch LIVE Updates: Expected to feature 48 MP quad-camera, 5,020 mAh battery

Representational image of Redmi Note 9s

Today's launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's YouTube and other social media channels. The YouTube webcast link is embedded below.

Since the phone has already been revealed in a global event, we already know that the Redmi Note 9 will feature a 6.53-inch IPS display with a punch hole cut out camera on the top left corner.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

As for pricing, the Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


also see

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 to debut in India on 20 July, expected to come with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

Jul 13, 2020
Redmi Note 9 to debut in India on 20 July, expected to come with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
Redmi Note 9 will soon launch in India, Xiaomi teases the smartphone on Twitter

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 will soon launch in India, Xiaomi teases the smartphone on Twitter

Jul 10, 2020
Redmi Note 9 to debut in India at 12 pm today: Here is how you can watch the launch event live

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 to debut in India at 12 pm today: Here is how you can watch the launch event live

Jul 20, 2020
Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor to launch in India tomorrow, Xiaomi confirms

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor to launch in India tomorrow, Xiaomi confirms

Jul 13, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Jul 14, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

Jul 15, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020