After launching the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro (review) last month, Xiaomi has now launched another smartphone in the series — Redmi Note 8T.

At an event in Europe on 6 November, Xiaomi launched what it calls its "all-star" smartphone. The highlight features of the Redmi Note 8T include a 19.5:9 display, quad-camera setup at the rear, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. The Redmi Note 8T also comes with NFC support.

Redmi Note 8T pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 8T has been launched in three storage and RAM variants. The one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at €199, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model is priced at €179 and the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option will cost you €249.

Redmi Note 8T comes in Starscape Blue, Moonlight White, and Moonshadow Grey colour options.

Xiaomi said that the smartphone will be available for purchase in France starting 13 November, via mi.com, FNac, Darty, Electro Depot, Auchan, and Mi Home stores. The company also announced that the device will soon also be available in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

As of now, there are no information on if and when the smartphone will arrive in India.

Redmi Note 8T specifications and features

The Redmi Note 8T features a 6.3-inch FullHD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset, which is accompanied with Adreno 610 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

For photography, Redmi Note 8T sports a quad-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 48 MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor with f/1.79, an 8 MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone features a 13 MP camera.

The Redmi Note 8T comes with a microSD card slot which allows you to expand the storage to up to 256 GB. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type C, and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Fuelling the Redmi Note 8T is a 4,000 mAh battery with 18 W and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

