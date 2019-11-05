tech2 News Staff

Last month, Xiaomi debuted its Note 8 series in India, which included the 64 MP Redmi Note 8 Pro (review) and the 48 MP Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Today, in a sale on Amazon India, the Redmi Note 8 will be available for purchase starting 12 pm IST.

Redmi Note 8 pricing and sale offers

Redmi Note 8 comes in two storage and RAM variant — the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 8 comes in four colour options: Space Black, Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Cosmic Purple.

On the Amazon India landing page for the Redmi Note 8, a sale offer is also listing, wherein Airtel subscriber will get up to 1,120 GB 4G data and unlimited calling.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration and it will soon be receiving the Android 10 update in November.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.