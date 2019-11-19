Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm: Here are the sale offers, pricing, specifications

tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 09:29:52 IST

Last month, Xiaomi debuted its Note 8 series in India, which included the 64 MP Redmi Note 8 Pro (review) and the 48 MP Redmi Note 8 (Review) smartphone. Today, at 12 pm, the Redmi Note 8 went on sale on Amazon India and the company's website.

Redmi Note 8 pricing and sale offers

Redmi Note 8 comes in two storage and RAM variant — the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 8 comes in four colour options: Space Black, Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Cosmic Purple.

(Also read: Redmi Note 8 review: If you're spending 10k, this is the smartphone to buy)

Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port.

On the Amazon India landing page for the Redmi Note 8, a sale offer is also listed, wherein Airtel subscriber will get up to 1,120 GB 4G data and unlimited calling. You can also get a 10 percent discount if you make the payment via the HDFC Bank debit card. You can purchase the smartphone from Mi.com.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration and it will soon be receiving the Android 10 update in November.

