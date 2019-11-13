Wednesday, November 13, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm, pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities.


tech2 News StaffNov 13, 2019 10:18:37 IST

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) with 64 MP rear camera will go on sale today at 12.00 PM on Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched last month alongside Redmi Note 8. The highlight of Redmi Note 8 Pro is its 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor as a part of the quad-camera setup at the back and it is powered by MediaTek G90T chipset. The smartphone offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro pricing, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek G90T chipset.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Halo White, Gamma Green, and Shadow Black colour variants.

As for sale offers, Xiaomi is offering double data benefits on recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 for 10 months for Airtel customers.

You can also read our first impressions of the Redmi Note 8 Pro here.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

