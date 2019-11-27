Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant announced, to go on sale on 29 November

The new variant will go on sale for the first time on 29 November at 12 pm on mi.com and Amazon India.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 14:49:49 IST

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Note 8 duo — Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro — in India. At the time of launch, the Redmi Note 8 was released in three colour variants: Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black.

Now, over a month later, Xiaomi has announced a new colour variant for the smartphone called Cosmic Purple, after teasing the same in a tweet yesterday.

The new Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant was made official via a tweet by Redmi India, which also reveals that the new variant will go on sale for the first time on 29 November at 12 pm during its Black Friday Sale on mi.com. As per a listing on Amazon India, the new colour variant will also be available on the e-commerce website on the same day, at the same time.

Notably, the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant is only new in terms of the colour option and does not offer any new software or hardware specification.

The pricing of the variant also remains the same. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

You can also read our review of the Redmi Note 8 Pro here.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also comes with Alexa smart assistant integration.

