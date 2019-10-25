tech2 News Staff

Redmi launched its Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro a few days back in India. The highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it is equipped with a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back. The other phone — Redmi Note 8 — also comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. Both smartphones come with an 18W fast charging support.

Today, on the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali special, the Note 8 duo will be available for purchase starting 12 pm.

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro pricing, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 comes in two storage variants — 4 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 64 GB, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 17,999.

As for the sale offers, Xiaomi will give double data benefits on recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 for 10 months to all the Airtel customers.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon at 12.00 pm, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration and it will soon be receiving the Android 10 update in November.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.



