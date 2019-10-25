Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon

Both Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 pro come with an 18W fast charging support.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 07:46:13 IST

Redmi launched its Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro a few days back in India. The highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it is equipped with a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back. The other phone — Redmi Note 8 — also comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. Both smartphones come with an 18W fast charging support.

Today, on the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali special, the Note 8 duo will be available for purchase starting 12 pm.

(Also read: Redmi Note 8 Pro first impressions: Has the potential to shake up sub-Rs 20,000 segment)

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro pricing, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 comes in two storage variants —  4 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 64 GB, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 17,999.

As for the sale offers, Xiaomi will give double data benefits on recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 for 10 months to all the Airtel customers.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon at 12.00 pm, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration and it will soon be receiving the Android 10 update in November.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

1571226181_RedmiNote8Pro05(1)

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Oct 16, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will sell exclusively on Amazon India, to launch on 16 Oct

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will sell exclusively on Amazon India, to launch on 16 Oct

Oct 10, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on flash sale again today at 12 pm

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on flash sale again today at 12 pm

Oct 22, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: The new mid-range king?

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: The new mid-range king?

Oct 16, 2019
Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively

Oct 16, 2019
Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2C in India, available on sale now at price of Rs 6,499

Mi Air Purifier 2C

Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2C in India, available on sale now at price of Rs 6,499

Oct 16, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019