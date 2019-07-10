Wednesday, July 10, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com today at 12.00 pm

The pricing for Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13, 999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB storage variant.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 09:37:09 IST

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) was launched in India in February this year and has gone on several sales since then. Today the Redmi Note 7 Pro will again go on sale and it will commence at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sale offers

On the official Xiaomi website, buyers can get the options of Mi exchange plan and no-cost 3-month EMI with Zest money. The website also offers Airtel double data offer where Airtel customers will receive up to 1, 120 GB 4G data and unlimited calling.

The Redmi Note  7 Pro is priced at Rs 13, 999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB storage variant, Rs 15, 999 for newly launched 6 GB+ 64 GB variant and Rs 16, 999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant.  Redmi Note 7 Pro is avaialble in three colour variants — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.

Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com today at 12.00 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port. The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

