In October, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were updated to MIUI, however, the update was based on Android 9 Pie. Months later, Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to roll out Android 10-based MIUI 11 to the smartphones.

While Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the rollout, a forum moderator claims that the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro (review) will soon receive the new update. The Redmi Note 7s is also expected to receive the update simultaneously.

"In the official Chinese community of Mi, official information appeared in the closed section that the development of MIUI 11 based on Android 10 for RN7 and RN 7 Pro began!", he wrote in the forum.

This means in next 2-3 weeks we could expect the first beta version of the update for devices in India. However, the post reads that the stable version will not be out for the next 1-2 months.

We have also reached out to Xiaomi to learn more about the update rollout timeline.

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro specifications and features

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port. The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, currently does not sell in the market. The smartphone was phased out and replaced by Redmi Note 7s.

Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, which is supported by Quick Charge 4.0. On the software front, the phone on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. As for the cameras, there's a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

