12:01 (IST)
Live stream link
To catch the action live check out the video embed below.
12:00 (IST)
Event has been pushed by 10 minutes
To no one's surprise the event will not start at 12:00 pm. It has been delayed by a further 10 minutes.
11:57 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
The Redmi Note 7 Pro has not been officially released anywhere as of yet. Take a look at what we know about the device below.
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery
11:54 (IST)
A small refresher
If you wish to know about the devices being launched today click on the link below.
Redmi Note 7 to launch in India on 28 February: Here's what we know so far
11:53 (IST)
In case you need to watch the live stream
We will be giving LIVE updates throughout the launch but just in case you want to watch the event live you can click on the link below.
Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro to launch in India today: When and where to watch
11:44 (IST)
We have boots on ground for the launch
No prizes for guessing what’s headed our way today. But go ahead and fill up the comments anyway. pic.twitter.com/4AfOdVvx5s— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 28, 2019
11:41 (IST)
Hi and welcome to the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro
This will be the very first Indian launch under the Redmi brand after it separated from Xiaomi at the start of this year.
