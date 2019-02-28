Xiaomi is expected to announce the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones in India today. This will be the very first Indian launch under the Redmi brand after it separated from Xiaomi at the start of this year. The Redmi Note 7 has already been announced in China so we have some idea about the specifications. Going by past Xiaomi launches, things should not change much for the Indian launch of the same device.

There is speculation that the Note 7 could, in fact, be launched as the Note 7 Pro in India, but we will have to wait and see what transpires. What is for certain is that the device launch is going to generate a lot of buzz since the Redmi series is easily the most popular budget smartphone series in the country.

You can catch the stream on Xiaomi's official India page and Facebook page. The company will also be showing the event on its official YouTube channel, as well. Reports state that the phone will arrive in Black, Blue and Red colours.

