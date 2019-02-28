13:40 (IST)
Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones
In-ear Bluetooth earphones announced by Xiaomi called the Mi Sports. Splash proof, 9 hours battery life and Google AI integrated. Priced at Rs 1,499.
13:38 (IST)
Something more is coming
Mi LED 4A PRO TV (32-inch) launched at Rs 12,999. Available on 7th March.
13:36 (IST)
Sale
Redmi Note 7: 6th March is the first sale 12 Noon on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart
Redmi Note 7 Pro: 13th March si the first sale 12 Noon on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart
13:34 (IST)
Price
Redmi Note 7 Pro - 4GB + 64GB Rs 13,999 ; 6GB + 128 GB Rs 16,999
Redmi Note 7 - 3GB + 32GB Rs 9,999; 4GB + 64 GB Rs 11,999
13:31 (IST)
Tech2's Investigative report has been used in Xiaom's presentation.
You can read it here: Our 300-test-strong investigation shows Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
13:27 (IST)
Note 7 splash proof
The device is splash proof but is not water resistant. Would be too much to ask from a budget phone.
13:25 (IST)
Walnuts and Xiaomi
Manu just busted three walnuts with the Note 7 and there was not even a scratch.
13:23 (IST)
Some quality assurance by Xiaomi
Xiaomi talks about the durability of the Redmi Note 7. Perhaps they have not seen this video.
13:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Design, Display
Everything is the same as the Note 7 Pro in terms of design, display. Colours are Ruby Red, Onix Black, and Sapphire Blue.
13:17 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Camera
A 12 MP + 2 MP depth sensor and the primary lens is a 1.25 micron sensor. Steady handheld night photography mode on the device as well. A 13 MP camera on the front with all the features of the Note 7 Pro.
13:14 (IST)
Redmi Note 7
The Redmi Note 7 launched. It has the Snapdragon 660 chipset based on the Kryo 260 CPU. The performance of the device compared to the competition is 10 percent more. Xiaomi says this is because all the competitors used an SD 660 lite. Whatever that means. Kirin 710 and Exynos 7904 also fall behind.
13:04 (IST)
Selfie camera, Video
The phone has a 13 MP front camera and comes with the whole bunch of AI features such as studio lighting feature, scene detection, portrait mode and AI face unlock. 4K recording @30 fps with EIS now on the Note 7 Pro rear cameras.
12:58 (IST)
Low Light photography
Four pixels are combined into one to give good shots in low lighting conditions. Image samples look good and Xiaomi has again resorted to taking jabs at competitors. The phone will have a steady hand held night photography mode as well.
12:54 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 48 MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch stacked CMOS sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor
12:52 (IST)
Redmi pulling out all the stops
Photo comparisons are being made with the iPhone XS Max and OnePlus 6T. This is getting a bit out of hand.
12:50 (IST)
Perspective
Phones such as the Honor View 20 and Galaxy A8S which cost Rs 40,000 use the 48 MP Sony sensor. Bringing it in on a budget phone is quite exemplary. The sensor is 27.5 percent bigger than what we see on the iPhone XS Max which starts at Rs 1 lakh. That isn't to say that the Note 7 Pro will click better pictures than the iPhone XS Max.
12:44 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro Camera
48 MP primary camera + 5 MP depth sensor. There has been a lot of hype around the primary sensor of the device. And low and behold the phone comes with the Sony IMX586 sensor. Quite unbelievable to be honest.
12:42 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro Software
It will run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The MIUI optimisations are centered around performance. The phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery which can give upto 8 and a half hour of gaming life. The phone will come with Quick charge technology as well.
12:40 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC which is paired with Adreno 612 GPU for rendering graphics
12:37 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro Performance
After a slight joke about the SD 625 and a couple of benchmarking comparisons, Xiaomi has announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 on the device. It runs on the Kryo 460 architecture and is based on an 11 nm manufacturing process. The phone also has 6 GB RAM and there will also be a 128 GB storage variant.
12:33 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the Redmi series to feature USB-C port
12:30 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro external features
3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back.
12:28 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro colours
Gradient finishes on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and it will come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black colour variants.
12:25 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro design and display
Aura design has been introduced along with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. Bezels are restricted to 1.9 mm. Sunlight display and Reading mode has been retained. The phone also has the 2.5D curved glass on the front and back.
12:23 (IST)
Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the new Redmi Note 7 Pro marks its global debut in India
12:21 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro main feature
The phone will have a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor.
12:20 (IST)
Anuj Sharma, CMO Xiaomi India takes the stage
He will be taking us through the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
12:19 (IST)
Xiaomi surprising us
Xiaomi has 5 surprises planned for us. It's gonna be a one and half hour show. Redmi Note 7 Pro confirmed and this is the global debut of the device.
12:18 (IST)
Xiaomi claims to be number one in the online platform for nine consecutive years
12:16 (IST)
Incredible stats
One out of two phones bought online was a Xiaomi phone. Quite remarkable.Honor, Asus and Realme combined are smaller than the single Mi brand.
12:15 (IST)
We're seated and all ready for @XiaomiIndia's first smartphone launch event of 2019.#RedmiNote7 #RedmiNote7Pro pic.twitter.com/uwljMjhR79— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 28, 2019
12:14 (IST)
Now we shall know a little bit about Xiaomi
Xiaomi is number 1 in smartphones, TVs, wearables and power banks across India. Q3 2017 to now Xiaomi has been on top of the Indian markets. In 2018 the company had a 28.9 percent market share in India.
12:12 (IST)
The event has started
Xiaomi VP Manu Jain has taken the stage. All the proceeds collected at the event will be contributed to Bharat Ki Veer for helping the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack.
12:06 (IST)
Event pushed again
It's now at 12:15.
12:01 (IST)
Live stream link
To catch the action live check out the video embed below.
12:00 (IST)
Event has been pushed by 10 minutes
To no one's surprise the event will not start at 12:00 pm. It has been delayed by a further 10 minutes.
11:57 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
The Redmi Note 7 Pro has not been officially released anywhere as of yet. Take a look at what we know about the device below.
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery
11:54 (IST)
A small refresher
If you wish to know about the devices being launched today click on the link below.
Redmi Note 7 to launch in India on 28 February: Here's what we know so far
11:53 (IST)
In case you need to watch the live stream
We will be giving LIVE updates throughout the launch but just in case you want to watch the event live you can click on the link below.
Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro to launch in India today: When and where to watch
11:44 (IST)
We have boots on ground for the launch
No prizes for guessing what’s headed our way today. But go ahead and fill up the comments anyway. pic.twitter.com/4AfOdVvx5s— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 28, 2019
11:41 (IST)
Hi and welcome to the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro
This will be the very first Indian launch under the Redmi brand after it separated from Xiaomi at the start of this year.
