Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 7 goes to space, clicks photos, and survives a 35,000 meter drop

The Redmi Note 7 was sent into space using a weather ball which took the phone to a height of 35,375 mtrs.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 17:23:00 IST

While durability tests for smartphones are nothing new, this particular test appears to be at the extreme end of the spectrum. We had seen earlier how Vivo tested the durability of NEX's (Review) pop-out camera by having a 60-kg ballerina dance on a glass pane supported by 9 NEX devices. Now we see that Xiaomi has actually sent a Redmi Note 7 (Note 7 Pro in India) in space and dropped it from a height of 35 km above sea level.

Redmi Note 7 goes to space, clicks photos, and survives a 35,000 meter drop

Redmi Note 7 Pro.

As per a Weibo post, the Redmi Note 7 was sent into space using a weather ball which took the phone to a height of 35,375 meters where the temperature was as low as -58 °C. The balloon then popped at the height and the phone dropped into the middle of a field, and it survived the fall. And yes, it had a parachute.

Of course, the phone wasn't sent up just as is. It was attached to a special frame designed by Xiaomi to withstand the low temperatures. The rig also had GPS trackers embedded in the frame which gave the team the location of the device once it fell.

After the fall, Xiaomi researchers inspected the device and it was shown to work perfectly and also had nearly 50 percent battery left. Of course, this was a phone placed in a protective frame and dropped via parachute.

The entire video can be viewed here and we see the photos snapped by the Redmi Note 7 which are surely going to derail flat earthers and their theories.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


science

LIVE Updates: Global experts launch UN report, discuss species loss, possible sixth mass extinction

LIVE Updates: Global experts launch UN report, discuss species loss, possible sixth mass extinction

May 06, 2019
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

Medicine

Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

May 06, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019